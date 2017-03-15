This week is one of the biggest of the year for sports fans. People are filling out their NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament brackets at this very moment in hopes of winning the office pool or just bragging rights.

Thursday, March 16

College basketball (11 a.m.-11 p.m., CBS, TBS, TNT & TruTV): Day one of the NCAA Men's Tournament kicks off, with games spread across four networks.

Friday, March 17

College basketball (11 a.m.-11 p.m., CBS, TBS, TNT & TruTV): Tune in for the weekend action as day two of the NCAA Men's Tournament begins, and the field is cut to 32 teams.

Saturday, March 18

College basketball (11 a.m.-10 p.m., CBS, TNT, TBS & TruTV): Catch the first eight teams in the NCAA Men's Tournament to punch their tickets to the Sweet Sixteen.

Sunday, March 19

College basketball (11 a.m.-10 p.m., CBS, TNT, TBS & TruTV): Watch the final eight teams in the NCAA Men's Tournament earn a spot in the Sweet Sixteen; after a short break, the tournament starts up again March 23.

Monday, March 20

College baseball (noon-3 p.m., SECN): If you get caught up in the basketball action, set your DVR to record the re-air of the University of Mississippi hosting Vanderbilt on the diamond.

Tuesday, March 21

NBA (6-8:30 p.m., ESPN): The Chicago Bulls try to fight their way to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference as they travel to battle the Toronto Raptors.

Wednesday, March 22

Softball (6-9 p.m., SECN+): The UM Rebels and MSU Bulldogs face off for bragging rights in the only meeting of the season between these two teams.

The NCAA Women's Tournament isn't listed on this Slate due to the bracket not being revealed before press time. Check out the JFP Sports Blog for the schedule and updates.

