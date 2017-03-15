March 29, 2017 - Wednesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Alumni House - Pearl Jamz 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Sherman Lee Dillon & the Dillionaires free
Johnny T's - Jonte Mayon 5-8 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30 p.m. free
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Ole Tavern - Karaoke w/ DJ Stache
Pelican Cove - Brian Jones 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Shayne Weems 7:30 p.m. free
WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free
