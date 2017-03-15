 March 29, 2017 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 29, 2017 - Wednesday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 15, 2017 8:51 a.m. CDT
Alumni House - Pearl Jamz 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Sherman Lee Dillon & the Dillionaires free

Johnny T's - Jonte Mayon 5-8 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30 p.m. free

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Ole Tavern - Karaoke w/ DJ Stache

Pelican Cove - Brian Jones 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Shayne Weems 7:30 p.m. free

WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free

