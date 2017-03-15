 March 26, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 26, 2017 - Sunday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 15, 2017 8:47 a.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Burgers & Blues - Jesse Smith 4-7 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Steel Country 6 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander noon; Andrew Pates Band 5 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free

Sombra Mexican Kitchen - John Mora 11 a.m.

Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »