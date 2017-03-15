March 26, 2017 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Burgers & Blues - Jesse Smith 4-7 p.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Steel Country 6 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander noon; Andrew Pates Band 5 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free
Sombra Mexican Kitchen - John Mora 11 a.m.
Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus