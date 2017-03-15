 March 25, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 25, 2017 - Saturday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 15, 2017 8:47 a.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Doug Allen 8 p.m. free

Burgers & Blues - Acoustic Crossroads 6 p.m.

College Hill M.B. Church - Annual Gospel Concert 6 p.m. free

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sorrento Ussery midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Jonah Sissoyev free

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Nellie Mack Project 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 7 p.m. free

Martin's - Vibe Street w/ 360 Degrees 10 p.m.

MS Coliseum - Festival of Laughs feat. Mike Epps, Sommore, Bruce Bruce & Arnez J 8 p.m. $58.80-$69.05

Ole Tavern - Capital City Roller Girls Fundraiser feat. DJ Glenn 9 p.m. $5

Pelican Cove - Mojo Trio 2 p.m.; Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 7 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Chasin' Dixie 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - The Axe-identals 3:30 p.m. free; Aaron Coker 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Casey Phillips 7 p.m.

Spacecamp - Fides, Sage Boy, Holy Vision & The Tallahatchies 7 p.m. $5

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

