March 24, 2017 - Friday

4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.
Alumni House - Karaoke 7-11 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Doug Allen 8 p.m. free
Burgers & Blues - Jessie Powell Duo 6 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Crossgates Baptist Church, Brandon - Vertical Church Band 7 p.m. $10 admission $20 VIP
Duling Hall - U.S 9 p.m. $10 advance $15 door
F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Bill & Temperance free
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Steve Powell Quartet 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m. free
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Flvsh Bvng! Art & Music Showcase feat. Levitation Jones, Tricky Jr., Phulti & more 10 p.m. $10 advance $15 door
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
MS Coliseum - Justin Moore, Lee Brice & Brett Young 7 p.m. $46-$318
Pelican Cove - Stace & Cassie 7 p.m.
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Snazz 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Barry Leach 5:30 p.m. free; Aaron Coker 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner 10 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Crooked Creek 8 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Casey Phillips 7 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
