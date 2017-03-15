 March 24, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 24, 2017 - Friday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 15, 2017 8:45 a.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.

Alumni House - Karaoke 7-11 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Doug Allen 8 p.m. free

Burgers & Blues - Jessie Powell Duo 6 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Crossgates Baptist Church, Brandon - Vertical Church Band 7 p.m. $10 admission $20 VIP

Duling Hall - U.S 9 p.m. $10 advance $15 door

F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Bill & Temperance free

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Steve Powell Quartet 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m. free

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Flvsh Bvng! Art & Music Showcase feat. Levitation Jones, Tricky Jr., Phulti & more 10 p.m. $10 advance $15 door

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

MS Coliseum - Justin Moore, Lee Brice & Brett Young 7 p.m. $46-$318

Pelican Cove - Stace & Cassie 7 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Snazz 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Barry Leach 5:30 p.m. free; Aaron Coker 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner 10 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Crooked Creek 8 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Casey Phillips 7 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »