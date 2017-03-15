 March 23, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 23, 2017 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 15, 2017 8:44 a.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Burgers & Blues - Adib Sabir

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Dexter Allen’s Blues Challenge 10 p.m. $5

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio free

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Seth Power 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 6:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Andy Tanas 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Ron Etheridge 7 p.m.

Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »