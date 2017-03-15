March 23, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Burgers & Blues - Adib Sabir
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Dexter Allen’s Blues Challenge 10 p.m. $5
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio free
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Seth Power 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 6:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Andy Tanas 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Ron Etheridge 7 p.m.
Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free
