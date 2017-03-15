Local and Lucky

If you haven't heard, the Hal's St. Paddy's Day Parade & Festival is this weekend. Here is your guide to what you can do before and after.

The Palette Cafe (Mississippi Museum of Art, 380 S. Lamar St., 601-965-9900)

From March 16-18, The Palette Cafe will serve Nick Wallace's "Everything Green" 'sipp Sourced pop-up menu. The menu starts during the Museum After hours Art Battle, where local artists will compete for cash and prizes. In that event, the public will vote for the winners of each round. The museum will also stream the first round of the NCAA Tournament and "The Princess Bride." The restaurant will serve the pop-up menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 17 and 18.

Table 100 (100 Ridge Way, Flowood, 601-420-4202)

For St. Patrick's Day weekend on March 17 and 18, Table 100 will have a lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that will have Irish dishes such as Irish stew, bangers and mash (sausage and potatoes), shamrock bread pudding, and also Guinness beer and Irish coffee. For more information, find Table 100 on Facebook.

201Capitol (201 W. Capitol St., 601-278-3944)

201Capitol will host its St. Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration beginning on March 17. The event on Friday is 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., and tickets are $10, though door prices will be higher. The Saturday event from noon to 6 p.m. is free.

Next Level Experience (3645 Highway 80 W., 601-699-3123)

On Friday, March 17, Next Level Experience will host "One Night Stand With Adina Howard and Friends." Howard, Lari Johns'n, Bridget Shield, The Beastie Tunes, DJ Unpredictable and Kerry Thomas will perform. The event begins at 8 p.m. On Saturday, March 18, NLE will host "A Touch of Green" starting at 9 p.m. The event will have music from DJ Finesse, and T. Teezy will host. The cover is $10. For more information, find Next Level Experience on Facebook.

Fenian's Pub (901 E. Fortification St., 601-948-0055)

On Friday, March 17, Fenian's will have live music from Emerald Accent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Risko Danza from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Hotstop 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The bar will serve its dinner menu until 10 p.m. and will have a late-night menu until 1 a.m. On Saturday, March 18, Fenian's will have an Irish breakfast buffet before the parade, which will have dishes such as bangers, eggs, fried potatoes, beans and more. After the parade, Fenian's will have a block party with green beer, cornhole, draft beer and more. The winner of the bar's annual open-mic contest will play from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Cast of Comic will play from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Tyler Kenshin & the Right Pieces will play from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. All-day passes are $5. For more information, find Fenian's Pub on Facebook.

South Street Live (110 E. South St., 601-519-6809)

On March 17, South Street will have a Neon Wonderland Paint Party - St. Patrick's Day Edition. The event, which is from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., is for ages 18 and up. It will feature music from DJ Rozz, DJ T Zilla, DJ Bambino, DJ Cadillac, Rob Roy, DJ Trix, DJ Kontrol and DJ Uri. The party is $20 for people ages 21 and up, $25 for people ages 18 to 20, and $40 for a VIP ticket with free shirt, bottle of neon paint and express entry.

Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St., 601-354-9712)

For its St. Paddy's Blow Out on March 18, Martin's will open at 10 a.m. Entry is free all day until 9 p.m., when the cover is $15 to $17 for Flow Tribe. Throughout the day, Martin's will have performances from Riverside Voodoo, Southern Komfort Brass Band, DJ Nick ThreeSixty and more. Martin's will have $150 tent-space rentals, food vendors and more. For more information, visit martinslounge.net.

The Iron Horse Grill (320 W. Pearl St., 601-398-0151)

Starting on the afternoon of the parade, Iron Horse will have entertainment from bands including the Barry Leach Band and Mississippi Big Foot. The restaurant will have drink specials throughout the day. Iron Horse has no cover.

King Edward Hotel (235 W. Capitol St., 601-353-5464)

On the day of the parade, Blue South Entertainment will host the Rooftop Rendezvous at the King Edward Hotel from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will have performances from Jonte Mayon and DJ Sam Brown. The Rooftop Rendezvous will have have JELL-O shots, hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and more. Advanced tickets are $15 with VIP available until March 17. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

F. Jones Corner (303 N. Farish St., 601-983-1148)

On the day of the parade, F. Jones will have live music from Big Money Mel and Small Change Wayne at 10 p.m. for $1, and Dexter Allen at midnight for $10.

Lucky Town Brewing Company (1710 N. Mill St., 601-790-0142)

Beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the parade, Lucky Town will host Midtown Melee. The event features wrestling from Hard Knocks Revolution. The event is free, and the doors open at 6 p.m. The first bell is 7 p.m. Guests can also pay $10 for a brewery tour and beer samples.

One Block East (642 Tombigbee St., 601-944-0203)

On the day of the parade, One Block East will have a street party with two stages. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. The event will have performances from Waylon Haylen, Chad Perry Band, Fannin Landin, Lovin Ledbetter, Burnham Road, the Jason Miller Band and DJ Krush. The party will also have food, drinks, indoor and outdoor seating, a space for parade viewing and restrooms. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

The Hideaway (5100 Interstate 55 N., 601-291-4759)

On the day of the parade, Pop Fiction will play at The Hideaway. The doors open at 9 p.m. For more information, find the venue on Facebook.

Ole Tavern on George Street (416 George St., 601-960-2700)

On Saturday, March 18, Ole Tavern will have its annual St. Paddy's block party. The event will have live music, a deejay dance party, and food and drink specials from 2 p.m. until close. The music starts at 2 p.m., with performances from Larry Waters Trio and King Edward Antoine downstairs, The Whiskey Barrels upstairs, and DJ Glenn Rogers and DJ 3E outside.

T'Beaux's Crawfish and Catering (1052 Pocahontas Road, Pocahontas; 1625 Culkin Road, Vicksburg, 601-634-6622)

At T'Beaux's Pocahontas location, the restaurant will have live music from Jon and Angela, crawfish and beer after the parade. Dogs and kids are welcome. The event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is free admission. At T'Beaux's in Vicksburg, Simpatico will play. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free admission.

Lucky's (209 Commerce St., 601-573-0687)

On March 18, Miles Flatt, Bishop Gun and DJ Duvall will perform at Lucky's. The first 300 wrist bands are $5, and the bar will also have 32 ounce-beer specials. The doors open at 10 a.m. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Add more at jfp.ms/stpaddys2017.

Treats

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553)

For St. Patrick's Day this year, Nandy's Candy will offer chocolate pots filled with chocolate coins, green white-chocolate shamrock suckers and more.

La Brioche Patisserie (2906 N. State St., 601-988-2299)

For St. Patrick's Day, La Brioche will have an Irish cream latte, Irish cream macarons, striped croissants filled with Irish cream ganache and decorated with white chocolate, and Haileys, which are petits gateaux with vanilla cake, Baileys Irish cream mousse, coffee ganache and a chocolate glaze.

Broad Street Baking Company (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101, 601-362-2900)

Broad Street will have St. Paddy's king cakes with Guinness beer and Irish cream swirled into chocolate Bavarian cream and cream cheese then drizzled with a chocolate ganache for $24.95. The business will also have themed sugar cookies and cupcakes.

Primos Cafe (515 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, 601-898-3600; 2323 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, 601-936-3398)

Primos Cafe will have shamrock cookies and green petit fours for St. Patrick's Day.

Campbell's Bakery (3013 N. State St., 601-362-4628; 123 Jones St., Madison, 769-300-2790)

For St. Patrick's Day, Campbell's will have iced cookies in the shape of four-leaf clovers.

Sugar Magnolia Takery (5417 Highway 25, Suite F, Flowood)

For St. Patrick's Day, Sugar Magnolia will have themed sugar cookies and petits fours, and Baileys Irish cream cakes.

Meme's Brick Street Bakery (104 W. Leake St., Clinton, 601-278-0635)

For the month of March, Meme's will have the Mint to be Lucky cupcake, which is a chocolate cupcake with mint butter cream topped with an Andes mint.