Mississippi House Rolls Out New Roads, Bridges Funding Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House is pushing a new transportation funding plan.

Representatives voted 109-7 Thursday for a bill to borrow $50 million in bonds to pay for bridges, with half the money going to counties and half to cities.

The bill would earmark tens of millions of dollars for roads and bridges from taxes that companies voluntarily collect for internet sales.

It also says more money would go into transportation if the state budget grows at least 2 percent a year.

The House put the proposal into Senate Bill 2939 , which returns to the Senate.

The state chamber of commerce, Mississippi Economic Council, urges lawmakers to boost transportation spending.

Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory says tax cuts in recent years have erased money that could go to roads and bridges.