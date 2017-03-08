The madness of March is beginning as conference tournaments take center stage this week. Some teams will punch their tickets to the "big dance," and others will get their dreams of the postseason dashed.

Thursday, March 9

College basketball (noon-11 p.m., SECN): This full day of SEC Men's Tournament play features four games, with the UM Rebels late that evening.

Friday, March 10

College basketball (noon-11 p.m., SECN): The SEC Men's Tournament moves to the quarterfinals, as teams make a run at the conference crown.

Saturday, March 11

College basketball (noon-5 p.m., ESPN): The SEC Men's Tournament semifinals put a title-game spot on the line in a doubleheader. ... College basketball (6-8:30 p.m., ESPNU): The SWAC Championship winner goes to the Men's Division I Tournament.

Sunday, March 12

College basketball (4:30-6 p.m., CBS): See which teams are in and which get their hearts broken as the field of 68 teams is announced on the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show.

Monday, March 13

College basketball (6-8 p.m., ESPN/ESPNU): Find out where and when the MSU women are playing during the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Selection Show, which starts on ESPN and moves to ESPNU after an hour.

Tuesday, March 14

College basketball (5:30-11 p.m., TruTV): The annual reason to need TruTV begins as the initial doubleheader of First Four games airs.

Wednesday, March 15

College basketball (5:30-11 p.m., TruTV): Basketball fans get set for the second doubleheader of the First Four.

The first round of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament begins Thursday, March 16, and the first round of the Women's Division I Tournament begins Friday, March 17.

Follow Bryan Flynn at jfpsports.com, @jfpsports