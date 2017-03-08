March 22, 2017 - Wednesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Alumni House - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - New Bourbon Street Jazz Band 6 p.m. free
Johnny T's - Mac Music 5-8 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Jeff Maddox 6:30 p.m. free
Martin's - Spoonfed Tribe 8 p.m. ages 21 and up
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Ole Tavern - Karaoke w/ DJ Stache
Pelican Cove - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Silverado Band 7:30 p.m. free
Thalia Mara Hall - Chicago w/ JD & the Straight Shot 8 p.m. $46.50-$350 ardenland.net
WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free
