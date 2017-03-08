 March 22, 2017 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 8, 2017 8:48 a.m. CST
Alumni House - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - New Bourbon Street Jazz Band 6 p.m. free

Johnny T's - Mac Music 5-8 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Jeff Maddox 6:30 p.m. free

Martin's - Spoonfed Tribe 8 p.m. ages 21 and up

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Ole Tavern - Karaoke w/ DJ Stache

Pelican Cove - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Silverado Band 7:30 p.m. free

Thalia Mara Hall - Chicago w/ JD & the Straight Shot 8 p.m. $46.50-$350 ardenland.net

WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free

