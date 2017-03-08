March 21, 2017 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Fenian's - Open Mic
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Pub Quiz
Iron Horse Grill - Millsaps Jazz Ensemble 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Rockin' the Keys 6:30 p.m. free
Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
McB’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Offbeat - TABAH w/ Empty Atlas & Codetta South 8 p.m. $7 all ages
