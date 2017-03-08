 March 21, 2017 - Tuesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 21, 2017 - Tuesday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 8, 2017 8:46 a.m. CST
Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Fenian's - Open Mic

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Pub Quiz

Iron Horse Grill - Millsaps Jazz Ensemble 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Rockin' the Keys 6:30 p.m. free

Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

McB’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Offbeat - TABAH w/ Empty Atlas & Codetta South 8 p.m. $7 all ages

