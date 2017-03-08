March 20, 2017 - Monday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Burgers & Blues - Karaoke
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - MS Opera's "Cabaret at Duling Hall: Hooray for Hollywood" 7:30 p.m. $20
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Central MS Blues Society (rest) 7 p.m.
Kathryn's - Crocker & Reynolds 6:30 p.m. free
Martin's - Joecephus & the George Jonestown Massacre 8 p.m. ages 21 and up
Offbeat - Spill, Aficionado & Alex Fraser 8-11 p.m. $7 all ages
Ole Tavern - Pub Quiz
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus