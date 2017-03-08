 March 20, 2017 - Monday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 8, 2017 8:45 a.m. CST
Burgers & Blues - Karaoke

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - MS Opera's "Cabaret at Duling Hall: Hooray for Hollywood" 7:30 p.m. $20

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Central MS Blues Society (rest) 7 p.m.

Kathryn's - Crocker & Reynolds 6:30 p.m. free

Martin's - Joecephus & the George Jonestown Massacre 8 p.m. ages 21 and up

Offbeat - Spill, Aficionado & Alex Fraser 8-11 p.m. $7 all ages

Ole Tavern - Pub Quiz

