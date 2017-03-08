 March 19, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 19, 2017 - Sunday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 8, 2017 8:44 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Burgers & Blues - Jesse Smith 4-7 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Sofa Kings 6 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Road Hogs noon; Acoustic Crossroads 5 p.m.

Shucker's - Greenfish 3:30 p.m. free

Sombra Mexican Kitchen - John Mora 11 a.m.

St. James' Episcopal Church - Celtic Worship feat. Emerald Accent 5 p.m.

Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »