March 18, 2017 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Eddie Cotton 8 p.m. $10

Burgers & Blues - Flat Head Ford 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Dexter Allen midnight $10

Fenian's - St. Patrick's Day feat. Cast of Comic, Tyler Kinchen & the Right Pieces, & more $5 after 2 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Hal's St. Paddy's Festival feat. The Molly Ringwalds, Mustache the Band & Freedom 2 p.m. $10 ages 18 and up

The Hideaway - Pop Fiction 9 p.m. $10

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Barry Leach Band 6 p.m.; Mississippi Bigfoot 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 7 p.m. free

Martin's - St. Paddy's Blowout feat. Flow Tribe, Riverside Voodoo, Southern Komfort Brass Band, DJ Nick ThreeSixty & more 10 a.m. ages 21 and up

Ole Tavern - St. Paddy's Block Party feat. Larry Waters Trio, King Edward Antoine, The Whiskey Barrels, DJ Glenn Rogers & DJ 3E 2 p.m.

One Block East - St. Patrick's Day feat. Jason Miller Band, Waylon Halen, Chad Perry Trio, Fannin Landin', Lovin Ledbetter, Burnham Road & DJ Krush 10 a.m.

Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander & Josh Journeay 2 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Chad Perry Band 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Andrew Pates 7 p.m.

Spacecamp - Swear Tapes, Secret Nudist Friends, Hartle Road & Bad Magic 7 p.m. $5

T'Beaux's, Pocahontas - St. Paddy's Day Parade After Party feat. Jon & Angela 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.