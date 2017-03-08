March 17, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.

Alumni House - Karaoke 7-11 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Jason Miller Band 8 p.m. free

Burgers & Blues - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6 p.m.

Cathead Distillery - Hal & Mal's Second Line Stomp feat. Epic Funk Brass Band 3 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Royal Thunder 8 p.m. $10 ages 18 and up

The Hideaway - Angela Pittman Band 9 p.m. $10

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Hy Flyte Motown 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Bill & Temperance 7 p.m. free

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Zoogma 10 p.m.

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

MS Coliseum - Brantley Gilbert w/ Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs & Brian Davis 7 p.m. $39.75

New Jerusalem Church - Benefit Gospel Praise Concert feat. Dorinda Clark Cole, Brian Courtney Wilson, Melvin Williams, Uncle Reece, Tawanna Shaunte & more 7 p.m. $10 advance $15 door

Next Level Experience - Adina Howard w/ Lari Johns'n, Kerry Thomas, Bridget Shield 8 p.m. $20 advance

Pelican Cove - Jason Turner Band 7 p.m.

Pop's Saloon - Framing the Red & Saving Abel 9 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Lovin Ledbetter 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 5:30 p.m. free; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Twisted Grass 7 p.m.

South Street Live - Neon Wonderland Paint Party feat. DJ Rozz, DJ T Zilla, DJ Bambino, DJ Cadillac, Rob Roy, DJ Trix & DJ Uri 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $20 ages 21 and up $25 ages 18-20 $40 VIP

T'Beaux's, Pocahontas - Music by the Mound feat. Wes Lee 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.