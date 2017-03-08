March 16, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Burgers & Blues - Shaun Patterson 6 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
County Seat, Flora - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd
Duling Hall - Zoso (Led Zeppelin tribute) 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door ardenland.net
F. Jones Corner - Dexter Allen’s Blues Challenge 10 p.m. $5
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Cody Cox & Josh Taylor 7 p.m. free
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Stevie Cain 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Greenfish 6:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Richard Lee Davis 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 7:30 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Daniel & George 8 p.m.
Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free
