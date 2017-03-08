 March 16, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 8, 2017 8:40 a.m. CST
Burgers & Blues - Shaun Patterson 6 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

County Seat, Flora - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd

Duling Hall - Zoso (Led Zeppelin tribute) 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door ardenland.net

F. Jones Corner - Dexter Allen’s Blues Challenge 10 p.m. $5

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Cody Cox & Josh Taylor 7 p.m. free

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Stevie Cain 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Greenfish 6:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Richard Lee Davis 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 7:30 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Daniel & George 8 p.m.

Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free

