 March 9, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 9, 2017 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 1, 2017 10:19 a.m. CST
0

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Blues Challenge w/ Dexter Allen 10 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio (rest.) free; City and Colour 9 p.m. $35 advance $40 door ardenland.net

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Jimmy "Duck" Holmes 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 6:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Road Hogs 7:30 p.m. free

Soul Wired - Blues & Barbecue feat. Iretta & Johnnie 9 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Chris Gill 7 p.m. free

Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free

