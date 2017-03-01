March 9, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Blues Challenge w/ Dexter Allen 10 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio (rest.) free; City and Colour 9 p.m. $35 advance $40 door ardenland.net
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Jimmy "Duck" Holmes 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 6:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Road Hogs 7:30 p.m. free
Soul Wired - Blues & Barbecue feat. Iretta & Johnnie 9 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Chris Gill 7 p.m. free
Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free
