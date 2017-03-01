March 14, 2017 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Fenian's - Open Mic

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Pub Quiz

Kathryn's - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m. free

Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

McB’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.

MS Museum of Art - Music in the City feat. Sandra & Frank Polanski 5:15 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music