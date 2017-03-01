March 11, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Smackwater 8 p.m. free
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
CS's - Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires w/ Nossiens 8 p.m. $10
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Colin Lake free
The Hideaway - Bubba Sparxxx 9 p.m. $16
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - James Bell Trio 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Faze 4 7 p.m. free
Lucky Town - Crawfish Boil Sippin' Saturday feat. Young Valley 11 a.m. free
Martin's - Cory Branan w/ Blackfoot Gypsies 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Hashtag South 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Crawfish Boil feat. Acoustic Crossroads w/ Andrew Pates noon $15; U.S 4 p.m.; Ian Faith 8 p.m. (main stage); Billy Mauldin 8 p.m. (deck)
Soulshine, Flowood - Jason Turner 7 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Stevie Cain 7 p.m.
St. James' Episcopal Cathedral - Allegro Chamber Trio 7:30 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
