March 10, 2017 - Friday

4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Southern Avenue 8 p.m. free
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Church of the Holy Trinity, Vicksburg - MS Symphony Brass Quintet noon $10
Clarion Hotel - Speaking Queerly: A Night of Jazz & Poetry feat. Fabulous 7 and Darius Brown 8-11 p.m. $10
F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Barry Leach (rest.) free; The Brook & the Bluff 9 p.m. (red room) $10
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - The Sal-tines 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m. free
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Young Valley w/ Anne Freeman & the Garbage Sons 10 p.m.
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Aaron Coker 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Crocker & Reynolds 5:30 p.m. free; Ian Faith 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner 10 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Stevie Cain 7 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Steve Chester 8 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Experience Hendrix (All-star Jimi Hendrix Tribute Band) 8 p.m. $49.50-$129.50 ardenland.net
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
