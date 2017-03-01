 March 10, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 1, 2017 10:20 a.m. CST
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Southern Avenue 8 p.m. free

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Church of the Holy Trinity, Vicksburg - MS Symphony Brass Quintet noon $10

Clarion Hotel - Speaking Queerly: A Night of Jazz & Poetry feat. Fabulous 7 and Darius Brown 8-11 p.m. $10

F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Barry Leach (rest.) free; The Brook & the Bluff 9 p.m. (red room) $10

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - The Sal-tines 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m. free

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Young Valley w/ Anne Freeman & the Garbage Sons 10 p.m.

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Aaron Coker 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Crocker & Reynolds 5:30 p.m. free; Ian Faith 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner 10 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Stevie Cain 7 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Steve Chester 8 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Experience Hendrix (All-star Jimi Hendrix Tribute Band) 8 p.m. $49.50-$129.50 ardenland.net

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

