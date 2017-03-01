DACA Immigrant Detained in Jackson After Speaking Out at Rally

Minutes after leaving a press conference, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained Daniela*, a 21-year-old undocumented immigrant in the process of applying for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) status for the third time. ICE raided her west Jackson home, taking her father and brother in February.

Daniela was riding in her friend Jordan's car as they left the press conference to go get something to eat. Before they could get on Interstate 55, two cars pulled up with lights on, pulling Jordan over.

Jordan told the Jackson Free Press that one of the officers opened the car door and told Daniela to get out: "'You know who we are, you know what we're here for, you're here illegally.'"

"There were like four or five of them," Jordan added. She and Daniela are friends from work.

This morning, church leaders, nonprofits, lawyers and other Jacksonians gathered to speak out about the economic impact of immigrants on the state and city's economy as well as why they are important to the community. Daniela told the Jackson Free Press today that she in now touch with her father and brother, who are in immigration detention facilities in Louisiana. Initially, she did not know where they were.

Daniela has been in the U.S. since she was 7 (Read her story here). While Daniela is undocumented, she also attended school and college and works under DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which allows children of undocumented immigrants to attend school in the country and have deferred deportation action.

Daniela was in the application process for DACA the third time when ICE officials picked her up today in Jackson. Attorney Nathan Elmore of the Elmore and Peterson law firm confirmed that Daniela has been detained and said his firm will continue to represent her. He said they are working on paperwork currently to file a motion for a bond for her release.

Ramiro Orozco, another immigration attorney who spoke at the press conference this morning, commented on Daniela's arrest.

"This is clearly retaliation for speaking out," he said.

ICE spokespeople said they were drafting an official comment by press time. This story will be updated as more information comes in.

