Trump Nominates Hurst and Lamar as Mississippi Prosecutors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump is announcing his choices to become top federal prosecutors in Mississippi.

In the southern half of the state, he's choosing Mike Hurst, a former assistant U.S. attorney and Republican who lost a 2015 race for Mississippi Attorney General to incumbent Jim Hood. Hurst was federal prosecutor for nine years, working before as a staffer for U.S. Rep. Chip Pickering and a lawyer for the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.

In the northern half of the state, he's choosing William "Chad" Lamar, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Oxford office since 1991 who now leads the northern district's criminal division.

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Thad Cochran, both Republicans, said Thursday they recommended the men to Trump.

Hurst and Lamar must be confirmed by the Senate once formally nominated.