Stinker Quote of the Week: 'Far Better Off'

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., released a statement in support of the Senate's draft legislation to repeal Obamacare last week, saying Americans would be "far better off than they are under the failing Obamacare status quo," with the Senate proposal.

By JFP Editorial Board Wednesday, June 28, 2017 11:44 a.m. CDT
"If enacted, Americans would be far better off than they are under the failing Obamacare status quo."

—Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

Why it Stinks: U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., released a statement in support of the Senate's draft legislation to repeal Obamacare last week, saying Americans would be "far better off than they are under the failing Obamacare status quo," with the Senate proposal. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that 22 million people in the country will lose their insurance by 2026 under the legislation, including millions of people on Medicaid. The majority of Mississippians on Medicaid are low-income children, the state's aging population, and the disabled and blind. Cuts to Medicaid could have a direct impact on their access to health care.

