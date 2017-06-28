The dog days of summer are here, and the sports world slows down this year. There are no major sporting events to watch until college and pro football return in the states.

Thursday, June 29

WNBA (7-9:30 p.m., ESPN2): The Seattle Storm tries to get into playoff contention against the Connecticut Sun, who are in playoff contention.

Friday, June 30

CFL (6-9:30 p.m., ESPN2): The BC Lions, who have a former ASU player on their roster, face the Toronto Argonauts, who have a former Rebel on their roster.

Saturday, July 1

CFL (8-11:30 p.m., ESPN2): The Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who have a former MC and MVSU players on their roster.

Sunday, July 2

MLB (6-7 p.m., ESPN): Find out which players will be making an appearance in the midsummer classic with the 2017 MLB All-Star Selection Show.

Monday, July 3

MLB (7-11 p.m., ESPN): The Texas Rangers host the Boston Red Sox in a battle of teams sitting in second place in their respective divisions.

Tuesday, July 4

Special (11 a.m.-noon, ESPN2); Nothing is more American than watching folks see who can eat the most hot dogs for a yellow mustard belt in the 2017 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Wednesday, July 5

College football (8-10 p.m., SECN): In a re-broadcast of a 2008 game, the Rebels head into the Florida and upset the Gators.

There are still plenty of sports to check out with the NBA summer league, MLB, the WNBA and the CFL.

