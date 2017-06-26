Three Accused in Child's Death to Appear in Court Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three Mississippi teenagers charged in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Madison County Justice Court Judge Bruce McKinley will consider the case against 19-year-old Byron McBride and two 17-year-olds, Dwan Wakefield and D'Allen Washington, deciding whether there is enough evidence to bind the case over to a grand jury. The men are currently jailed without bail.

The three are charged with murder in the May 18 death of Kingston Frazier. Investigators say his mother left Frazier sleeping in a running car when she went into a Jackson supermarket. The car was found abandoned hours later in nearby Gluckstadt, with Frazier dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the back seat.

Court papers obtained by The Associated Press show Wakefield told investigators after his arrest that McBride stole the car and shot Frazier. Another key piece of evidence that could be discussed Monday is whether investigators have found a gun they believe was used in the killing.

Family members of McBride and Wakefield have asserted their innocence.

McBride could face the death penalty. Wakefield and Washington are ineligible for the death penalty because they are 17, but are being charged as adults and could face life in prison without parole. Both were high school students at the time of their arrest.

Washington was under indictment for armed robbery charges in a separate incident at the time of his arrest.

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest has said Frazier was shot in Madison County, but Washington's lawyer has questioned that, saying he believes charges should be filed in Hinds County, where the car and boy were taken.

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith has said he intends to seek additional charges against the defendants in his county.

