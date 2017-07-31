10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Gov. Phil Bryant praised incentives that Mississippi has used to bring large corporations to the state and decried efforts underway to unionize at the Nissan Plant in Canton in his 21st Neshoba County Fair speech Thursday.
- Both Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and Attorney General Jim Hood shared their views on the state of mental-health care in Mississippi and where we need to go moving forward at the Neshoba County Fair Wednesday.
- Jackson’s new chief administrative officer, Robert Blaine, plans to tackle the basic organizational habits of the capital city.
- The Metropolitan YMCAs of Mississippi—the state's branch of what the national Y calls the "nation's leading nonprofit"—has put both the downtown Jackson and Clinton locations up for sale.
- Jackson stands to gain additional tax revenue for infrastructure projects located inside the Capitol Complex Improvement District but likely not until next year, even as it will bring immediate changes on the law-enforcement front.
- On a recent visit to the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center, federal court monitor Leonard Dixon said the facility has made great progress, especially in lowering the number of children housed inside its walls.
- Forest Hill High School students have an opportunity to be a part of the Academic and Performing Arts Complex, known as APAC, this year.
- A Mississippi historical marker about a notorious lynching that galvanized the civil rights movement was rededicated Tuesday, weeks after it was vandalized and repaired.
- A bid by workers at Mississippi's Nissan Motor Co. plant for United Auto Workers representation could turn on a key voting bloc—1,500 workers who are Nissan employees today, but were initially hired through contract labor agencies.
- The majority of African American lawmakers in the Mississippi Legislature boycotted the annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi this weekend.
