Things escalated rather quickly at the University of Mississippi. Head football coach Hugh Freeze went from nearly untouchable to fired seemingly overnight.

Thursday, July 27

CFL (8-10:30 p.m., ESPN2): The Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Montreal Alouettes with preseason NFL football one week away.

Friday, July 28

CFL (8:30 p.m.-midnight, ESPN2): Spend your Friday night with the BC Lions on the road against the Edmonton Eskimos while we wait for high school football to begin.

Saturday, July 29

NFL (7-10 p.m., NFLN): Tune into "Training Camp Primetime" to hear NFL preseason news, rumors and more for all 32 teams.

Sunday, July 30

Soccer (7-9 p.m., ESPN2): The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team takes on Brazil in the second match of the inaugural Tournament of Nations, which kicks off at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Monday, July 31

MLB (6-10 p.m., ESPN): Two of the best teams in the American League, the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Indians, face off in Massachusetts.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

College football (9 p.m.-midnight, ESPNU): Check out this rebroadcast to see how the Pittsburgh Panthers became the only team to defeat the Clemson Tigers last season.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

NFL (7-10 p.m., NFLN): Get all the behind-the-scenes news from "Training Camp Primetime" before the Hall of Fame Game, which takes place the following night.

If there is any sense in Oxford right now, UM won't hire Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin. That is the surest way to turn the situation into a complete dumpster fire. Questionable calls and career moves have plagued Kiffin throughout his career.

Follow Bryan Flynn at jfpsports.com, @jfpsports