Aug. 6, 2017 - Sunday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, July 26, 2017 9:19 a.m. CDT
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m. free

Spacecamp - YAWN w/ Double Take 8-10 p.m. $5

Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Word of Life Church - Ignite Youth & College Night feat. P. Lo Jetson & V. Rose 4-8 p.m. free

