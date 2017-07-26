 Aug. 5, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 5, 2017 - Saturday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, July 26, 2017 9:18 a.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Splendid Chaos 9 p.m. $10

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Luckenbach (Willie Nelson tribute) 7 p.m.

Martin's - Ocean Disco 10 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m. free

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »