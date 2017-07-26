Aug. 4, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Made in MS Comedy Tour feat. JJ Williamson, Karlous Miller, Kdubb, Rita B. & more 7:30-10:30 p.m. $25
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 7 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - The Stolen Faces (Grateful Dead tribute) 10 p.m. $10
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Crocker & Reynolds 5:30 p.m. free; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
