Aug. 4, 2017 - Friday

4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Made in MS Comedy Tour feat. JJ Williamson, Karlous Miller, Kdubb, Rita B. & more 7:30-10:30 p.m. $25

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 7 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - The Stolen Faces (Grateful Dead tribute) 10 p.m. $10

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Crocker & Reynolds 5:30 p.m. free; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.