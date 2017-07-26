Aug. 3, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Avenue - Fondren After 5 feat. Jason Turner Band 5 p.m. free
Duling Hall - Sam Mooney w/ Victoria Holmes 7:30 p.m. $7 advance $10 door
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hops & Habanas - Kicking & Stonewalls 7 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Travelin' Jane 6:30 p.m.
Martin's - Universal Sigh 10 p.m. $10
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - 4 on the Floor 7:30 p.m. free
Surin of Thailand - Chad Perry 5 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
