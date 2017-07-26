 Aug. 3, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 3, 2017 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, July 26, 2017 9:16 a.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Avenue - Fondren After 5 feat. Jason Turner Band 5 p.m. free

Duling Hall - Sam Mooney w/ Victoria Holmes 7:30 p.m. $7 advance $10 door

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hops & Habanas - Kicking & Stonewalls 7 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Travelin' Jane 6:30 p.m.

Martin's - Universal Sigh 10 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - 4 on the Floor 7:30 p.m. free

Surin of Thailand - Chad Perry 5 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »