10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Richard Lind, the newly elected president of the Jackson Public Schools board, resigned Thursday, leaving only three members remaining and leaving JPS unable to move forward with its work without a quorum, which is four members.
- Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has vowed to go vegan for a month in response to a letter sent by Pamela Anderson Wednesday.
- Returning and continuing Jackson State University students with scholarships and out-of-state fee waivers will get to keep their same financial awards for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year.
- The Mississippi Supreme Court denied Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith's appeal to avoid a second trial Wednesday.
- With four open seats and four special elections ahead, the Mississippi House of Representatives can expect a shake-up in the coming months, ahead of the 2018 legislative session.
- Marsha Stone, who runs an addiction recovery center in Texas, said Mississippi should look at increasing options for long-term recovery and care in the state for those addicted to drugs and alcohol.
- Workers for Gluckstadt-based Mega Technologies, LLC, filled potholes on Northview Drive in Fondren to demonstrate a polymer-based alternative to asphalt.
- Two men in Scott County settled their complaint against the 8th Circuit Court there after sitting in jail before their trials or indictments without legal representation for months.
- Three charter schools advanced to the final stage of the application process this month, and now an independent four-person evaluation team will review the full proposals from three groups looking to open charter schools in Canton, Drew and Clarksdale.
- The Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann and Jim Johnston, founder of the nonprofit organization Revitalize Mississippi, announced their partnership to eliminate blight in the City of Jackson Monday morning.
