 10 Local Stories of the Week | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

10 Local Stories of the Week

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba has vowed to go vegan for a month to shine light on Jackson’s health issues.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba has vowed to go vegan for a month to shine light on Jackson’s health issues. Photo by Imani Khayyam.

By Dustin Cardon Monday, July 24, 2017 6 a.m. CDT
0

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:

  1. Richard Lind, the newly elected president of the Jackson Public Schools board, resigned Thursday, leaving only three members remaining and leaving JPS unable to move forward with its work without a quorum, which is four members.
  2. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has vowed to go vegan for a month in response to a letter sent by Pamela Anderson Wednesday.
  3. Returning and continuing Jackson State University students with scholarships and out-of-state fee waivers will get to keep their same financial awards for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year.
  4. The Mississippi Supreme Court denied Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith's appeal to avoid a second trial Wednesday.
  5. With four open seats and four special elections ahead, the Mississippi House of Representatives can expect a shake-up in the coming months, ahead of the 2018 legislative session.
  6. Marsha Stone, who runs an addiction recovery center in Texas, said Mississippi should look at increasing options for long-term recovery and care in the state for those addicted to drugs and alcohol.
  7. Workers for Gluckstadt-based Mega Technologies, LLC, filled potholes on Northview Drive in Fondren to demonstrate a polymer-based alternative to asphalt.
  8. Two men in Scott County settled their complaint against the 8th Circuit Court there after sitting in jail before their trials or indictments without legal representation for months.
  9. Three charter schools advanced to the final stage of the application process this month, and now an independent four-person evaluation team will review the full proposals from three groups looking to open charter schools in Canton, Drew and Clarksdale.
  10. The Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann and Jim Johnston, founder of the nonprofit organization Revitalize Mississippi, announced their partnership to eliminate blight in the City of Jackson Monday morning.

Remember: Check the JFP Events planner for everything to do in the Jackson metro area. You can also add your own events (or send them to events@jacksonfreepress.com)! See JFPEvents.com

Read staff and reader blog posts at jfp.ms/weblogs (yes, you can register on the site and start your own blog!)

More like this story

More stories by this author

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »