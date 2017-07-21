 Business Group Leader: Pro-Union Vote Could Hurt Mississippi | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Business Group Leader: Pro-Union Vote Could Hurt Mississippi

Workers at Nissan Motor Co.'s Mississippi plant will decide on Aug. 3 and 4 whether the United Auto Workers will represent them. Photo courtesy Nissan

Workers at Nissan Motor Co.'s Mississippi plant will decide on Aug. 3 and 4 whether the United Auto Workers will represent them. Photo courtesy Nissan

By The Associated Press Friday, July 21, 2017 6 a.m. CDT
0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of the Mississippi chamber of commerce says the state could have a harder time attracting jobs if Nissan workers vote to join a union.

Scott Waller is interim president and CEO of the Mississippi Economic Council. He says Thursday that Mississippi benefits from having a workforce that is mostly not unionized.

About 4,000 employees at a Nissan Motor Co.'s manufacturing plant in Canton, just north of Jackson, will vote Aug. 3 and 4 on whether to affiliate with the United Auto Workers.

Gary Casteel, secretary-treasurer of the UAW, says unions help with job creation in manufacturing.

The UAW has never organized an entire foreign-owned auto plant in the South, although it did win an election among maintenance technicians at a Volkswagen AG plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »