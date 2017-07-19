Aug. 2, 2017 - Wednesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Alumni House - DoubleRamm Outlaws 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-11:30 p.m. free
Kemistry - Kickback Wednesday feat. The KujoNastySho 9 p.m.
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Ole Tavern - Karaoke w/ DJ Stache
Pelican Cove - Grosshart & Gaines 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free
