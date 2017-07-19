 Aug. 2, 2017 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 2, 2017 - Wednesday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9:09 a.m. CDT
Alumni House - DoubleRamm Outlaws 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-11:30 p.m. free

Kemistry - Kickback Wednesday feat. The KujoNastySho 9 p.m.

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Ole Tavern - Karaoke w/ DJ Stache

Pelican Cove - Grosshart & Gaines 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free

