July 25, 2017 - Tuesday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, July 12, 2017 9:33 a.m. CDT
Duling Hall - Matthew Sweet 7:30 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

Fenian's - Open Mic Night 9 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Dinner, Drinks & Jazz feat. Raphael Semmes & Friends 6-9 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Andrew Pates 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Offbeat - "Make America Canada Again" Comedy Tour feat. Caleb Synan & Adam Christie 9 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Hunter Gibson & Chris Link 10 p.m.

Shucker's - Karaoke 7:30 p.m. free

