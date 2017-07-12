July 25, 2017 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Duling Hall - Matthew Sweet 7:30 p.m. $15 advance $20 door
Fenian's - Open Mic Night 9 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Dinner, Drinks & Jazz feat. Raphael Semmes & Friends 6-9 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Andrew Pates 6:30-11:30 p.m.
Offbeat - "Make America Canada Again" Comedy Tour feat. Caleb Synan & Adam Christie 9 p.m. $10
Pelican Cove - Hunter Gibson & Chris Link 10 p.m.
Shucker's - Karaoke 7:30 p.m. free
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus