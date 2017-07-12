July 24, 2017 - Monday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Hal & Mal's - Central MS Blues Society 7 p.m. $5 cover $3 members
Kathryn's - Joseph LaSalla 7-11:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Owens & Pratt 6 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
