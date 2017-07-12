July 22, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mr. Sipp 8 p.m. $10
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Drago's - Larry Brewer 6-9 p.m.
Cowboy's Saloon - Silvertree Crossing 10 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Smokestack Lightnin' midnight $10
Fenian's - Jonathan Alexander
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Andy Tanas
Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner
The Hideaway - Jason Miller Band 9 p.m. $10
Iron Horse Grill - Chris Derrick & the Psychedelic Blues Experience 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Shadz of Grey 7-11:30 p.m.
Kowboy's 43, Canton - Georgetown 9 p.m.
Martin's - Garry Burnside Band 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Ronnie McGee Trio 2 p.m.; Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 11 p.m.
Pop's Saloon - Hairicane 9 p.m.
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Lovin Ledbetter 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Todd Smith 10 p.m. free
Sombra, Flowood - Bradley Parker
Underground 119 - Good Paper of the Reverend Robert Mortimer
