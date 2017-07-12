 July 22, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

July 22, 2017 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, July 12, 2017 9:26 a.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mr. Sipp 8 p.m. $10

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Drago's - Larry Brewer 6-9 p.m.

Cowboy's Saloon - Silvertree Crossing 10 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Smokestack Lightnin' midnight $10

Fenian's - Jonathan Alexander

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Andy Tanas

Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner

The Hideaway - Jason Miller Band 9 p.m. $10

Iron Horse Grill - Chris Derrick & the Psychedelic Blues Experience 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Shadz of Grey 7-11:30 p.m.

Kowboy's 43, Canton - Georgetown 9 p.m.

Martin's - Garry Burnside Band 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Ronnie McGee Trio 2 p.m.; Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 11 p.m.

Pop's Saloon - Hairicane 9 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Lovin Ledbetter 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Todd Smith 10 p.m. free

Sombra, Flowood - Bradley Parker

Underground 119 - Good Paper of the Reverend Robert Mortimer

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »