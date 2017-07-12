July 21, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - Andy Hardwick 7-10 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Cowboy's Saloon - Kern Pratt & Friends 10 p.m.
Duling Hall - Jimmy Herring & the Invisible Whip 7:30 p.m. $35 advance $40 door
F. Jones Corner - Smokestack Lightnin' midnight $10
Fenian's - Southern Grass 10 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Brandon Greer
Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson
Hal & Mal's - Cary Hudson free
The Hideaway - DJ Dance Night 9 p.m. $10
Iron Horse Grill - The Sal-tines 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Bill & Temperance 6:30-11:30 p.m.
M-Bar - Flirt Friday feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - The Breton Sound w/ Passing Parade 10 p.m.
Offbeat - Marco Pave Album Listening Party 7-11 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Sofa Kings 7 p.m.
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Titanium Blue 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 5:30 p.m. free; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Topher Brown 10 p.m. free
Sombra, Flowood - Joe Carroll
Underground 119 - Heather Crosse
WonderLust - Cocktail Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $5
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus