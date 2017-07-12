July 20, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.
County Seat, Flora - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-10 p.m.
Duling Hall - Jimmy Herring & the Invisible Whip 7:30 p.m. $35 advance $40 door
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Fenian's - DJ Young Venom
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Aaron Coker
Georgia Blue, Madison - Zack Bridges
Hal & Mal's - Waterworks Curve free
Iron Horse Grill - Betsy Berryhill 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 6:30-11:30 p.m.
Lucky's - B.o.B. w/ SILAS 8 p.m.-midnight $15-$40
Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m. free
Sneaky Beans - New JXN Kick-off Concert 7 p.m. free
Sombra, Flowood - Jason Turner
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Lady L & the River City Band free
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus