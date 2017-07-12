 July 20, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

July 20, 2017 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, July 12, 2017 9:16 a.m. CDT
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.

County Seat, Flora - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-10 p.m.

Duling Hall - Jimmy Herring & the Invisible Whip 7:30 p.m. $35 advance $40 door

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fenian's - DJ Young Venom

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Aaron Coker

Georgia Blue, Madison - Zack Bridges

Hal & Mal's - Waterworks Curve free

Iron Horse Grill - Betsy Berryhill 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Lucky's - B.o.B. w/ SILAS 8 p.m.-midnight $15-$40

Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m. free

Sneaky Beans - New JXN Kick-off Concert 7 p.m. free

Sombra, Flowood - Jason Turner

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Lady L & the River City Band free

