 10 Local Stories of the Week | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

10 Local Stories of the Week

Chokwe Antar Lumumba stood with first lady Ebony Lumumba as he took the Oath of Office today as Jackson's youngest mayor. Mississippi Court of Appeals Judge Latrice Westbrooks of District 2 administered the Oath of Office. Photo by Imani Khayyam.

By Dustin Cardon Monday, July 10, 2017 6 a.m. CDT
There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:

  1. Twelve Mississippians have asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to re-hear their case against House Bill 1523, now law, in front of all the judges.
  2. The University of Mississippi will post a sign acknowledging that slaves built some structures on the main campus founded before the Civil War.
  3. A majority of Mississippi kids rely on Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program for health care in the state.
  4. Jacksonians crowded into City Hall Thursday, leaving no standing room, at the first city council meeting with the newly elected mayor and council body.
  5. The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum opened its doors temporarily on Tuesday, June 27, for a preview of the impactful, honest and focused features, like the Freedom Riders exhibit.
  6. Mental health, Medicaid and State of Mississippi representatives signed a settlement agreement late last week on behalf of all children in Mississippi seeking services for mental health care and developmental disorders, ending the Troupe v. Barbour case after seven years.
  7. Mississippi law has strict parameters on what kinds of misdemeanors and felonies are eligible for what the law calls "expunction."
  8. A long evening of acknowledgements over retirements of Jackson Ward 6 Councilman President Tyrone Hendrix and Ward 7 Councilwoman Margaret Barrett-Simon ended in intense disagreement about the future of the historic Grove Park Municipal Golf Course near Lake Hico in northwest Jackson.
  9. Standing ovations, joyful music, and resounding applause filled the Jackson Convention Complex Monday morning as the city council and youngest mayor of Jackson ever recited the oath of office.
  10. Mississippi education leaders are restarting a search for a leader to take charge of faltering local schools and districts.

