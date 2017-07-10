10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Twelve Mississippians have asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to re-hear their case against House Bill 1523, now law, in front of all the judges.
- The University of Mississippi will post a sign acknowledging that slaves built some structures on the main campus founded before the Civil War.
- A majority of Mississippi kids rely on Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program for health care in the state.
- Jacksonians crowded into City Hall Thursday, leaving no standing room, at the first city council meeting with the newly elected mayor and council body.
- The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum opened its doors temporarily on Tuesday, June 27, for a preview of the impactful, honest and focused features, like the Freedom Riders exhibit.
- Mental health, Medicaid and State of Mississippi representatives signed a settlement agreement late last week on behalf of all children in Mississippi seeking services for mental health care and developmental disorders, ending the Troupe v. Barbour case after seven years.
- Mississippi law has strict parameters on what kinds of misdemeanors and felonies are eligible for what the law calls "expunction."
- A long evening of acknowledgements over retirements of Jackson Ward 6 Councilman President Tyrone Hendrix and Ward 7 Councilwoman Margaret Barrett-Simon ended in intense disagreement about the future of the historic Grove Park Municipal Golf Course near Lake Hico in northwest Jackson.
- Standing ovations, joyful music, and resounding applause filled the Jackson Convention Complex Monday morning as the city council and youngest mayor of Jackson ever recited the oath of office.
- Mississippi education leaders are restarting a search for a leader to take charge of faltering local schools and districts.
Remember: Check the JFP Events planner for everything to do in the Jackson metro area. You can also add your own events (or send them to events@jacksonfreepress.com)! See JFPEvents.com
Read staff and reader blog posts at jfp.ms/weblogs (yes, you can register on the site and start your own blog!)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus