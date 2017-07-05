Now that July is fully underway, we have plenty of football activity to look forward to. NFL training camps will open later this month, preseason games are about a month away, and college football is only two months away.

Thursday, July 6

College football (noon-2 p.m., SECN): Set your DVR to relive the 1999 Egg Bowl between the UM Rebels and MSU Bulldogs, which featured "The Pick and the Kick."

Friday, July 7

Softball (7:30-10 p.m., ESPN2): Watch the U.S. take on Japan in the World Cup of Softball to get back into the international version of the sport before it returns to the Olympics in 2020.

Saturday, July 8

Soccer (3:30-6 p.m., FOX): The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup group play begins with the U.S. Men's National Team against Panama in Nashville, Tenn.

Sunday, July 9

Poker (1-5 p.m., ESPN2): The 2017 World Series of Poker Main Event continues with reigning no-limit hold'em champion Qui Nguyen hoping to maintain his title.

Monday, July 10

MLB (7-9 p.m., ESPN): One of the best parts of the all-star break, the 2017 Home Run Derby, pits some of the best long-ball hitters against each other.

Tuesday, July 11

MLB (6:30-11 p.m., FOX): The 2017 MLB All-Star Game features the best players from both the National League and the American League.

Wednesday, July 12

Soccer (8-11 p.m., FOX Sports 1): Tune in for game two of group play in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup as the U.S. Men's National Team faces Martinique in Tampa Bay, Fla.

With football is just around the corner, it won't be long before we'll be tailgating and having friends over to watch the games. It also means that it is almost time for JFP's annual College Football Preview.

Follow Bryan Flynn at jfpsports.com, @jfpsports.