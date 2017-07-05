 Months Later, No Decision on Mississippi Online Tax Plan | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Revenue Commissioner Herb Frierson has acknowledged the rule would directly challenge U.S. Supreme Court rulings forbidding states from requiring tax collections by companies without in-state locations. He has said the move aims to spark court reconsideration of past rulings.

By The Associated Press Wednesday, July 5, 2017 12:54 p.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Months after Mississippi's top tax official proposed requiring large online sellers to collect taxes on internet sales, he still hasn't enacted the rule.

Kathy Waterbury, a spokeswoman for Revenue Commissioner Herb Frierson, said Wednesday that Frierson is still considering the proposal.

Frierson has acknowledged the rule would directly challenge U.S. Supreme Court rulings forbidding states from requiring tax collections by companies without in-state locations. He has said the move aims to spark court reconsideration of past rulings.

The rule could have been enacted as early as March, following a February hearing where opponents questioned whether Frierson had the power to make a rule contradicting federal law.

On Feb. 1, Amazon.com started collecting use taxes voluntarily in Mississippi, an amount that could be worth $15 million to $30 million a year.

