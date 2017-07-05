 July 17, 2017 - Monday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

July 17, 2017 - Monday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, July 5, 2017 9:37 a.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Hal & Mal's - Central MS Blues Society 7 p.m. $5 cover $3 members

Kathryn's - Barry Leach 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove Grill - Jonathan Alexander 6 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »