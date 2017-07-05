July 15, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
The Alamo Theatre - Made in MS Comedy Tour feat. JJ Williamson, Karlous Miller, Rita B., Kdubb Walker & more 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Eddie Cotton Jr. 8 p.m. $10
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Cowboy's Saloon - Snazz 9 p.m.
Duling Hall - The Molly Ringwalds 7-11 p.m. $25
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jessie Howell
Georgia Blue, Madison - Phil & Trace
Hal & Mal's - Chad Wesley free
Iron Horse Grill - LaLa Craig 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 7-11:30 p.m.
Martin's - Motel Radio 10 p.m.
MS Children's Museum - Neon Night feat. Mustache the Band 8 p.m.-midnight $50
Pelican Cove Grill - Owens & Pratt 2 p.m.; Jason Turner Band 7 p.m.
Shucker's - Sofa Kings 3:30 p.m. free; Lucky Dogs 8 p.m. $5; Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 10 p.m. free
Spacecamp - Post Animal w/ The Evening Attraction, Dream Cult & Fides 9 p.m. $10
