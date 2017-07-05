July 15, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

The Alamo Theatre - Made in MS Comedy Tour feat. JJ Williamson, Karlous Miller, Rita B., Kdubb Walker & more 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Eddie Cotton Jr. 8 p.m. $10

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Cowboy's Saloon - Snazz 9 p.m.

Duling Hall - The Molly Ringwalds 7-11 p.m. $25

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jessie Howell

Georgia Blue, Madison - Phil & Trace

Hal & Mal's - Chad Wesley free

Iron Horse Grill - LaLa Craig 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 7-11:30 p.m.

Martin's - Motel Radio 10 p.m.

MS Children's Museum - Neon Night feat. Mustache the Band 8 p.m.-midnight $50

Pelican Cove Grill - Owens & Pratt 2 p.m.; Jason Turner Band 7 p.m.

Shucker's - Sofa Kings 3:30 p.m. free; Lucky Dogs 8 p.m. $5; Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 10 p.m. free

Spacecamp - Post Animal w/ The Evening Attraction, Dream Cult & Fides 9 p.m. $10