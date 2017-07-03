July 9, 2017 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Big Easy Three 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Fenian’s - Mostly Monthly Ceili feat. Emerald Accent 4 p.m.
Kathryn's - Xtremez 6-11:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers noon; The Axe-identals 5 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
