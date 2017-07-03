 July 9, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

July 9, 2017 - Sunday

By Micah Smith Monday, July 3, 2017 9:30 a.m. CDT
Char - Big Easy Three 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Fenian’s - Mostly Monthly Ceili feat. Emerald Accent 4 p.m.

Kathryn's - Xtremez 6-11:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers noon; The Axe-identals 5 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

