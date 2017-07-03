July 8, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Scratch 8 p.m. free
The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - Kent Burnside 7-10 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Scotty T-Bone & Bassman Eddie 7:30-11:30 p.m. free
Burgers & Blues - Stormy Monday Blues Band 6 p.m.
Capitol Grill - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 9 p.m. $10
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Cowboy’s Saloon - Stevie J & the Squad 8 p.m.-midnight
CS’s - Acoustic Showcase feat. Codetta South, Empty Atlas & The Hero and a Monster 7 p.m. $5
Drago’s - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Madison - Chad Wesley
Hal & Mal’s - Highway 80 Songwriters Fest feat. Charlie Hewitt, Daniel Houze, Emily White & Robert Daniels 7-9:30 p.m. free
The Hideaway - Splendid Chaos 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Vinnie C. 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Fade2Blue 7 p.m. free
Kemistry - DJ T Money 9 p.m.
Martin's - MYFEVER w/ Stonewalls 10 p.m. $10
Pearl Community Room - MS Opry feat. Harmony & Grits, Bill & Temperance, & Jeff Perkins 6 p.m. $10
Pelican Cove - Chasin’ Dixie 2 p.m.; Sofa Kings 7 p.m. free
Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m. free; Jason Stogner Band 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner 10 p.m. free
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Bobby Bones Comedy Tour feat. music from Carly Pearce 8 p.m. $25.50 & up
Underground 119 - Mickey Rogers
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
