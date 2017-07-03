 July 7, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

July 7, 2017 - Friday

By Micah Smith Monday, July 3, 2017 9:28 a.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Fade2Blue 8 p.m. free

The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - Fiddlin’ Tim Trio 7-10 p.m.

Bonny Blair's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 7:30-11:30 p.m. free

Capitol Grill - Hotstop 9 p.m. $10

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Cowboy’s Saloon - Mike Rob & the 601 Band 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Drago’s - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Steve Earle & the Dukes 7-11 p.m. $40 advance $45 door

Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson

Hal & Mal’s - Swing de Paris

Iron Horse Grill - Rhythm Masters 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m. free

Kemistry - DJ Mouth of the South 9 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Ryan Viser w/ Notorious Conduct 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Shadz of Grey 7 p.m.

Shucker's - Ron Etheridge 5:30 p.m. free; Jason Stogner Band 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free

South Street Live - Neon Glow Paint Party feat. DJ Rozz, DJ Trix, Rob Roy & DJ Bambino $20 ages 21 & up $25 ages 18-20 $40 VIP

Spacecamp - Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires w/ Young Valley & May Queen 8:30-11 p.m. $10 advance $12 door

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »