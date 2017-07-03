July 7, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Fade2Blue 8 p.m. free
The Big Muddy, Vicksburg - Fiddlin’ Tim Trio 7-10 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 7:30-11:30 p.m. free
Capitol Grill - Hotstop 9 p.m. $10
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Cowboy’s Saloon - Mike Rob & the 601 Band 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Drago’s - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - Steve Earle & the Dukes 7-11 p.m. $40 advance $45 door
Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson
Hal & Mal’s - Swing de Paris
Iron Horse Grill - Rhythm Masters 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m. free
Kemistry - DJ Mouth of the South 9 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Ryan Viser w/ Notorious Conduct 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Shadz of Grey 7 p.m.
Shucker's - Ron Etheridge 5:30 p.m. free; Jason Stogner Band 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free
South Street Live - Neon Glow Paint Party feat. DJ Rozz, DJ Trix, Rob Roy & DJ Bambino $20 ages 21 & up $25 ages 18-20 $40 VIP
Spacecamp - Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires w/ Young Valley & May Queen 8:30-11 p.m. $10 advance $12 door
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus