July 6, 2017 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Monday, July 3, 2017 9:26 a.m. CDT
Bonny Blair's - Live Music 7:30-11:30 p.m. free

Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m. $5

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner

Green Ghost, Fondren - Risko Danza 6 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Kristen Foreman 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 6:30-11:30 p.m. free

Kemistry - DJ T Money 9 p.m.

Livingston Farmers' Market - Honeyboy & Boots 5 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free

Sneaky Beans - Sneaky Summer feat. Codetta South, Betsy Berryhill, Silas, Krystal Gem, Betzenzo & And The Echo 5-9 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

