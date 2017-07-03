July 6, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Bonny Blair's - Live Music 7:30-11:30 p.m. free
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m. $5
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner
Green Ghost, Fondren - Risko Danza 6 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Kristen Foreman 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 6:30-11:30 p.m. free
Kemistry - DJ T Money 9 p.m.
Livingston Farmers' Market - Honeyboy & Boots 5 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free
Sneaky Beans - Sneaky Summer feat. Codetta South, Betsy Berryhill, Silas, Krystal Gem, Betzenzo & And The Echo 5-9 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
