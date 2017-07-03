 July 12, 2017 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

July 12, 2017 - Wednesday

By Micah Smith Monday, July 3, 2017 9:33 a.m. CDT
Bonny Blair's - Crawdad 7:30-11:30 p.m. free

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago’s - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8 p.m.

Hal & Mal’s - New Bourbon Street Jazz Band free

Kathryn's - Jeff Maddox 6:30 p.m. free

Kemistry - Kickback Wednesday feat. The KujoNastySho 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Stace & Cassie

Pinelake Church, Brandon - Shane & Shane 7 p.m. $10 advance

Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free

