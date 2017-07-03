July 12, 2017 - Wednesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Bonny Blair's - Crawdad 7:30-11:30 p.m. free
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago’s - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8 p.m.
Hal & Mal’s - New Bourbon Street Jazz Band free
Kathryn's - Jeff Maddox 6:30 p.m. free
Kemistry - Kickback Wednesday feat. The KujoNastySho 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Stace & Cassie
Pinelake Church, Brandon - Shane & Shane 7 p.m. $10 advance
Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus