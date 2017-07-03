July 11, 2017 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Bonny Blair's - Don & Sonny 7:30-11:30 p.m. free
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago’s - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8 p.m.
Fenian's - Open Mic
Kathryn's - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m. free
Kemistry - Karaoke w/ Matt Colette 9 p.m.
Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
MS Museum of Art - Virginia Kerr & Colman Pearce 5:15 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Chad Perry 6 p.m.
Podastery Studios - Podcast Live feat. Clouds & Crayons 7-10 p.m. $15
Reed Pierce’s - Keys vs. Strings 7-11 p.m. free
Shucker’s - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.
