July 11, 2017 - Tuesday

By Micah Smith Monday, July 3, 2017 9:32 a.m. CDT
Bonny Blair's - Don & Sonny 7:30-11:30 p.m. free

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago’s - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8 p.m.

Fenian's - Open Mic

Kathryn's - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m. free

Kemistry - Karaoke w/ Matt Colette 9 p.m.

Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

MS Museum of Art - Virginia Kerr & Colman Pearce 5:15 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Chad Perry 6 p.m.

Podastery Studios - Podcast Live feat. Clouds & Crayons 7-10 p.m. $15

Reed Pierce’s - Keys vs. Strings 7-11 p.m. free

Shucker’s - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.

